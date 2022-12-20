Man wanted in I-81 wreck, North Carolina crash with officer is captured in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — Heavily armed officers surrounded a Christiansburg residence early Tuesday, then searched it and arrested a man wanted for a hit-and-run crash with a police officer last month in North Carolina, as well as a similar incident last month on the Montgomery County section of Interstate 81, Virginia State Police reported.

Brandon Lee Pigg, whose age was listed as 30 by state police and 31 by the Montgomery County Jail, remains in custody. The Christiansburg man is charged with being a fugitive, and other charges are pending, state police said.

According to a state police news release, troopers investigating a Nov. 9 hit and run at I-81's 132 mile marker went to a residence in the 400 block of College Avenue in Christiansburg at about 1 a.m. They were looking for a man suspected in the I-81 incident and learned the same suspect was wanted in Jacksonville, North Carolina, for a Nov. 14 hit and run incident that involved a head-on collision with a police officer.

State police requested assistance from Christiansburg officers, who from previous encounters were able to identify Pigg through a window in the residence, the news release said.

Police surrounded the home and the state police tactical team and other units arrived. At about 4:30 a.m., state police negotiators asked Pigg to come out. A woman told them that Pigg was not in the residence.

Officers with a search warrant went inside and found Pigg hiding in a back bedroom, the news release said. He was arrested without further incident, the news release said.