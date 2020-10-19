Man who admitted swindling 2 Roanoke churches heads to prison, is ordered to repay thousands

And locally, Stewart eventually did come clean: In addition to his admission that he'd stolen from Unlimited Power, he pleaded guilty in July to embezzling from Saved by Grace.

His scams are a variation on confidence games such as the Spanish Prisoner, a scheme from the 19th century, up to the more recent junk emails from "Nigerian princes," which revolve around the lure of: "Give me something now, and I'll get you a huge return later."

Stewart posed a version of that same type of offer to the judge Wednesday, at the close of his sentencing hearing, when he promised to make the church whole in less than three months, provided he could stay out on bond until at least January.

He presented a $5,000 check toward restitution, on top of $1,560 he has paid since July. He said he could get the remaining $49,090 — a relative has agreed to give it to him out of their 401(k) retirement fund, he claimed — but asked to remain free until then to support his family and make payments against that loan.

"We just decided that we would just go ahead and handle this, because I don't need to be in jail," Stewart told Ware, who denied his request. The judge did say he might reconsider sentencing if the restitution actually came through.