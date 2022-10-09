Man who led multi-county chase has first court hearing

PULASKI — Shawn Michael Tolbert’s flight from authorities lasted a couple of weeks but his run through the courts – where he faces charges in four counties – is likely to take far longer.

Tolbert’s first hearing, held last week in Pulaski County General District Court with Tolbert, 42, appearing via a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail, ended with a judge’s order for a mental health evaluation. Though nothing formal has appeared yet on court dockets, it is usual for a defendant’s proceedings in other localities to be put on hold until questions about mental health status are resolved.

That would mean that Tolbert’s charges in Montgomery, Craig and Roanoke counties will effectively be frozen by the Pulaski County order.

In Pulaski County, Tolbert, of Burkeville, is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice. In Montgomery County, he is charged with felony eluding; in Roanoke County, felony eluding and misdemeanor reckless driving; and in Craig County, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, trespassing, and obstruction of justice, all misdemeanors, and two felony counts of assault on officers.

In Pulaski County court on Tuesday, attorney Lindsay Phipps of the public defender’s office said that after meeting with Tolbert, she wanted to request an evaluation of his mental competency, focused both on his ability to understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense, and on Tolbert’s sanity at the time of his offense.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Leslie Cumberland said that she had no objection, and Judge Erin DeHart ordered Tolbert to cooperate with the evaluation. DeHart scheduled a Nov. 15 hearing to review the status of the case.

Tolbert was arrested Aug. 31 after a search that involved a host of law enforcement agencies.

According to news releases from different agencies, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 11 relayed to the Virginia State Police a description of a vehicle connected to a lottery ticket robbery suspect. A trooper spotted a vehicle that matched the description, with Tolbert driving.

Police say Tolbert fled from the trooper, drove into Craig County and crashed there. He then fled on foot, prompting a search that stretched into Giles and Montgomery counties. Ten days later, the Dublin Police Department announced that a tip led officers to a bus in a backyard where Tolbert was hiding.