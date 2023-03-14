A Fincastle man who robbed the CVS pharmacy in Daleville of 75 prescription fentanyl patches was sentenced Tuesday to a 5-year prison term.

Caleb Wesley Burch, 29, pleaded guilty in Botetourt Circuit Court in November to three felony charges: using a firearm during a robbery, robbery and fentanyl possession.

On August 22, 2020, Burch entered the CVS store on Marketplace Drive and approached the pharmacy counter, according to court documents. There, he handed a note to a staff member and demanded opiates. In his waistband was what looked like a black handgun.

Pharmacy staffers got boxes of fentanyl patches out of a safe and put them in a small basket, which they gave to Burch. He left the store.

The next day, Botetourt County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Burch, found a fentanyl patch in his shorts pocket and arrested him.

After an unsuccessful search for the rest of the patches, Botetourt Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Gillian Deegan agreed to cap her recommended sentence at five years if Burch helped law enforcement locate the missing drugs.

About a week after his arrest, Burch’s lawyer gave a sock full of fentanyl patches to the prosecutor’s office. The sheriff's office ultimately recovered 70 patches.

Burch's mother testified Tuesday that she later found additional evidence. In the area of the family's pool, near where the missing patches had been found, the mother located a toy gun.

Burch maintained Tuesday that he is "by far" a nonviolent person and did not have a real firearm on his person when he entered the CVS the day of the robbery.

"It was just a toy," he said from the witness stand. "It was just my intent to get well."

Burch testified that a series of unfortunate events, including the death of a friend and the loss of his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led him to fall into addiction after an extended period of sobriety.

"I didn't know the best way to go about handling any of that, and unfortunately I fell to drugs," Burch said.

When he returned home to his parents in the fall of 2020, he said he was facing withdrawal symptoms, including paranoia and "indescribable anxiety."

Burch's mother said he has faced drug issues since he was a teenager, and while the family had tried to connect him with treatment resources, they were often expensive, and so she tried to "detox" Burch herself.

The mother said the CVS robbery was rock bottom for Burch, but now "he's ready to move forward."

"He wants to be a productive member of society," she said. "There's no if's, and's, but's, maybe's."

Burch testified that he is committed to recovery and to using art and theatre to motivate others who struggle with addiction.

"When I have willpower, I chase big dreams," he said.

Burch has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2020 and testified Tuesday that he is sober. But Deegan said he was caught on two occasions with "homemade alcohol" in his cell.

"He was trying to find some kind of coping mechanism," his mother testified, adding that the sheriff's office provided Burch with no "help of any kind."

But Deegan also said Tuesday that contraband was located in Burch's cell on several occasions and that Burch participated in a riot at the jail in April.

Burch was charged with conspiring to incite a riot that month, and in August he pleaded no contest to the felony and was sentenced to 12 months in jail, all of which was suspended, according to court records.

For the CVS fentanyl robbery, Judge Joel Branscom sentenced Burch Tuesday in alignment with Deegan's original 5-year offer. On the robbery charge, Burch received 20 years, suspended after he serves two. For fentanyl possession, Burch was sentenced to five years, all of which were suspended.

For using a firearm in the commission of a robbery, Burch received a three-year sentence, the mandatory minimum sentence for the charge in Virginia.

Together, that constitutes a 28-year sentence, suspended after he serves five. Once released, he will be placed on probation for another five years.