Man who robbed Pulaski bank twice pleads guilty

PULASKI — Anthony David Locke pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing a town branch of BB&T Bank twice in holdups that occurred two weeks apart – and that brought him a total of $300.

When Locke was arrested after the second heist, a prosecutor said, he told police that he should have asked for more money.

Locke, now 35, entered his pleas three years after the robberies. Delayed by mental health issues, his case lingered in the courts for so long that the bank he robbed no longer exists under the same name. After a merger, BB&T became part of Truist.

At Wednesday’s hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Locke pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery without any agreement about sentencing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said after the hearing. Locke faces a maximum punishment of two life sentences, based on the law at the time of the offenses.

The Virginia General Assembly has since reduced the penalty for bank robbery. If Locke’s holdups were committed now, the maximum punishment would be 10 years in prison, Griffith noted.

According to a summary of the prosecution’s evidence that was presented by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco, Pulaski police were alerted on Oct. 15, 2019, to a robbery at the BB&T branch at 1105 Bob White Blvd. A bearded man had presented a teller with a note that read, “Give me $100 and I won’t shoot you.”

The teller gave the man the money and he left the bank property on foot.

Police were called to another robbery at the same bank on Oct. 29, 2019, Branco said. This time, the robber handed a teller a note that asked for $200 “or I will shoot you.” The robber again received the money and left on foot.

Corporal A.S. Thompson of the Pulaski Police Department spotted a man walking in the direction that the bank’s staff said the thief had fled. He wore clothes matching the description of the robber.

He appeared freshly shaved, Branco said.

Thompson stopped the man and found he was holding $200 in his hand. Its denominations matched what the teller gave the robber.

The man, identified as Locke, admitted both robberies, Branco said.

Locke told Thompson that he had been caught red-handed and that he should have asked for a larger amount of money, and bought a car or gone to a bus station after the holdup, Branco said. Locke admitted shaving off his beard in hopes of avoiding recognition, Branco said.

When police searched Locke’s residence, officers found the note from the first robbery, the prosecutor said.

Locke was represented in court by the public defender’s office.