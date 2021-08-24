Man who shot self after I-81 chase was 28, from south central Pennsylvania, police say

Virginia State Police on Tuesday continued to release bits of information about a man who officers said shot himself at the end of an interstate chase.

A Virginia news release said that the deceased man was 28 years old and from Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, which is south of Harrisburg, between Gettysburg and York.

State police did not release the man's name and the Northern York County Regional Police Department, a police force that a Pennsylvania newspaper said was involved in the dead man's case, did not respond to questions Tuesday.

However, the Pennsylvania police agency, in a news release, did confirm that Dakota James Toms sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase in Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, Monday's incident began at about 1:22 p.m. when state troopers joined deputies from the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in chasing a man who was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities and said to be armed and dangerous. A pursuit began on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County and continued south through Roanoke and Montgomery counties, state police said.