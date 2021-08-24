Man who shot self after I-81 chase was 28, from south central Pennsylvania, police say

Virginia State Police on Tuesday continued to release bits of information about a man who officers said shot himself at the end of an interstate chase.
A Virginia news release said that the deceased man was 28 years old and from Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, which is south of Harrisburg, between Gettysburg and York.
State police did not release the man's name and the Northern York County Regional Police Department, a police force that a Pennsylvania newspaper said was involved in the dead man's case, did not respond to questions Tuesday.
However, the Pennsylvania police agency, in a news release, did confirm that Dakota James Toms sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase in Virginia.
According to Virginia State Police, Monday's incident began at about 1:22 p.m. when state troopers joined deputies from the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in chasing a man who was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities and said to be armed and dangerous. A pursuit began on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County and continued south through Roanoke and Montgomery counties, state police said.
The fleeing man was near the 119 mile marker, just north of Christiansburg, when his vehicle was halted by police. The man fired a revolver and died of a self-inflicted wound, state police said.
The York Dispatch, a newspaper based in York, Pennsylvania, identified the man who died as Toms and said that he faced an assortment of charges after two incidents Sunday in which he was accused of threatening two women with a knife and a gun; assaulting them by hitting, choking and pushing; and stealing one of their cars.
Pennsylvania court records showed an array of charges charges against Toms, all stemming from Sunday. They included aggravated assault, strangulation, robbery, making threats, and more.
Virginia State Police said that during Monday's chase, no troopers fired their weapons. No troopers or other officers were injured during the incident, state police said.
State police are continuing to investigate, Tuesday's news release said.