A Roanoke man accused of shooting up an Elm Avenue apartment and also striking a building across the street with gunfire last year was sentenced Tuesday to serve four years in prison – a penalty 3½ years longer than the most severe punishment called for in sentencing guidelines.

"Given the fairly egregious facts here, I fully support that," Roanoke Circuit Court Judge David Carson said as he imposed the sentence recommended in a plea agreement.

Damoan Sharrod Townes, 31, was scheduled for a trial Tuesday but instead entered no contest pleas to two charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Under a plea agreement presented by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil and Roanoke Public Defender John Varney, Townes was convicted on both felony charges and sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, to be suspended after he served four.

Townes will be supervised by the probation office for two years after his release, Carson ordered.

Before accepting the plea agreement, Carson noted that Townes had no prior felony convictions and that sentencing guidelines called for six months of incarceration at most. But the judge said an upward deviation from the guidelines was justified.

McNeil summarized the prosecution case, saying that late on the night of Aug. 11, police were notified of gunshots at an apartment at 118 Elm Ave. S.W. The address was a century-old house that had been divided into a number of apartments. As officers arrived, more shots were reported, McNeil said.

Carrying a bulletproof shield, a group of officers went onto the building's front porch and through the front door. They saw a shadowy figure at the top of a set of stairs. There were more shots from upstairs, McNeil said.

A city officer armed with a rifle fired once in response, then police retreated from the house, took cover, and called for reinforcements, McNeil said.

For the next several hours, police evacuated people from other apartments in the building and tried to communicate with whoever was firing the shots. They received no reply until a "tear gas-type cannister" was fired into the house, at which point Townes stuck his head out of a window and began talking with officers, McNeil said.

Townes agreed to exit the building and surrendered without further incident, McNeil said.

Investigators found 24 bullet holes in the building, all from bullets fired inside and heading outward, McNeil said as he showed pictures of the damage. Officers also found a bullet hole in an apartment building across the street, which prompted the second shooting into an occupied dwelling charge, McNeil said.

In the apartment where Townes was, officers found a rifle, handgun, and 23 shell casings, McNeil said.

Amid all the gunfire, "thankfully, no one was injured," McNeil said.