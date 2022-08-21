 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wounded in early Sunday parking garage shooting in Roanoke

A man was wounded in an early morning shooting in a Salem Avenue parking garage, Roanoke police reported Sunday.

According to a news release from city police, officers patrolling Campbell Avenue S.W. heard shots at about 2 a.m. Sunday. They tracked the sound to a parking garage in the 300 block of Salem Avenue S.W., located across the street from the city police department headquarters, but found no victims or suspects there.

Then a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the news release said. 

The man, whom police did not identify, arrived in a personal vehicle. His wound appeared to not be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made and police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call (540) 344-8500. Information can also be texted to police at 274637. Police ask that texts begin with "RoanokePD" so that the message gets to the right place. Calls and texts can remain anonymous, police said.

 

