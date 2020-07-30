You are the owner of this article.
Man wounded in early Thursday Roanoke shooting

A string of shootings in Roanoke continued Thursday morning when one man was found wounded in a roadway.

Roanoke police responded to the 2400 block of Delta Drive Northwest at 12:30 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wound, according to a news release.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Details of the incident were limited Thursday, and the investigation is ongoing, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 344-8500 or text police at 274637 with "RoanokePD" included in the message.

