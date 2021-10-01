Man wounded in Roanoke shooting on Friday afternoon

A man was wounded in a shooting in Roanoke on Friday afternoon.

About 3:30 p.m., police were notified of shots fired in the 3100 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. As officers were responding, they were notified that a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

"Officers who responded to the scene found evidence of a shooting, but no further injuries were reported to police," the Roanoke Police Department said in a news release. "No suspects were located on scene."

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was in a vehicle traveling west when he was struck by gunfire, the news release said. The victim then drove to Salem Turnpike/Melrose Avenue Northwest, where he left his vehicle and was transported to the hospital in another vehicle.

No arrests had been made and no further information was immediately available Friday evening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text the police at 274637. If texting, begin the message with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.