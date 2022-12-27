 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wounded in Roanoke's 44th nonfatal shooting this year

A man who had been shot was found in southeast Roanoke early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting is the 44th to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1.

At about 1:15 a.m., the Roanoke Police Department was told by the city's 911 call center that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue Southeast, according to a press release.

Officers went to the scene and found an adult male with a gunshot wound that did not appear life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

"Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time," the press release read. "No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation."

If you have information about the incident that you want to share with police, call 540-344-8500, or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

