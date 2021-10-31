Man wounded in second weekend shooting in Roanoke, police say

A man shot Saturday night in northwest Roanoke is expected to recover, police said Sunday.

At about 8 p.m., police were notified that someone had been shot in the 500 block of Eighth Street Northwest, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

No victims or suspects were found by responding officers.

A short time later, the victim was located at Fourth Street and Campbell Avenue. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury, police said.

No arrests had been made as police continued to investigate what was the city's second non-fatal shooting of the weekend and at least the 49th so far this year, according to data kept by The Roanoke Times. The city's also had 14 gun-related homicides this year.

Earlier Saturday, a man suffered a gunshot wound during a disturbance near 15th Street and Loudon Avenue Northwest.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 540-344-8500. Tipsters can also text police at 274637 and are asked to begin the text with "RoanokePD."

The source of any information received can be kept anonymous.

