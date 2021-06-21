Man wounded in shooting in Roanoke

A Roanoke man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot in southeast Roanoke, police said.
Police found the man in the 900 block of Sixth Street Southeast about 11:15 p.m. with an injury described as not life-threatening. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call 344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the text with "RoanokePD." Tips can be anonymous.
