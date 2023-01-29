 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wounded in Sunday shooting

  • Scott P. Yates

State police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Lee-Hy Manor in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive Southwest, off Brandon Avenue in Roanoke.

Police were searching for a shooter Sunday after a wounded man was discovered in Northwest Roanoke.

According to a police news release, officers responding to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the road in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest. His wound appeared serious and he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No arrest has been made and details about what happened were limited, the news release said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at (540) 344-8500. Tips also could be sent by text to 274637, police said; texts should begin with "RoanokePD" so that they get to the right place. Calls and tips can remain anonymous, police said.

 

