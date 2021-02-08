Man wounded in Sunday stabbing in Roanoke

A man was wounded in a stabbing Sunday night in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The altercation was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Elm Avenue. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with wounds that were described as serious but not life-threatening, officials said.
No immediate arrests were made in the case. The police said their investigation remains ongoing.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today