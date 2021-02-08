 Skip to main content
Man wounded in Sunday stabbing in Roanoke

Man wounded in Sunday stabbing in Roanoke

A man was wounded in a stabbing Sunday night in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The altercation was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Elm Avenue. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with wounds that were described as serious but not life-threatening, officials said.

No immediate arrests were made in the case. The police said their investigation remains ongoing.

