Man wounded in Tuesday shooting in Roanoke

A man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

He was uncooperative with investigators, officials said, and the location of the shooting is unclear. The case remains under investigation.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. He arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the latest in a string of shootings with injuries that have unfolded over the past two weeks. The city appears to be part of a larger spike in gun violence happening nationwide.

Anyone with information about this or other cases is urged to contact the police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

