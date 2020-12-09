March shooting in Franklin County believed to be self-defense

No charges are being filed in a fatal shooting that happened in March at a home in Glade Hill, said the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting, reported about 7:30 p.m. March 14, is believed to be a case of self-defense, officials said.

Authorities previously said the gunfire appeared to happen during a domestic altercation. Jon-Matthew Sheffield, 35, of Franklin County was struck and killed.

The person who investigators believed fired the shots called 911 and was cooperative. Officials conferred with the prosecutor's office after investigating and no charges were filed, said a spokeswoman.

