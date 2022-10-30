Melody Hookah shootings: Grand jury brings first-degree murder charge, more

A Roanoke man was indicted last week for first-degree murder for a deadly shooting at a Blacksburg hookah lounge.

Jamel Duquon Flint, 25, also was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of using a gun to commit a felony. Flint is to be tried in Montgomery County Circuit Court and has a motions hearing scheduled for Monday, but an actual trial date has not been set.

Tuesday’s grand jury decision to send Flint’s charges forward was the latest step in a case that began Feb. 4, when Isiah Oshay Robinson, an 18-year-old senior at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, was killed at a downtown Blacksburg business referred to in court as the Melody Hookah Lounge.

Robinson and friends were at the business, called the Melody Hookah Bar on its website, to celebrate his acceptance into college, the father of two of Robinson’s companions said earlier this year.

Four people were wounded in the shooting but two of them did not appear at a preliminary hearing. The charges that pertained to their injuries were dropped.

Also dropped from the case was a charge of accessory to murder after the fact that was filed against Jalen Mykal Pierce, 29, of Roanoke. Pierce was said to have driven Flint back to Roanoke after the shooting. After the charge was dropped last month at the preliminary hearing stage, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said it might be brought back as a direct indictment.

In an email Wednesday, Pettitt wrote that Pierce was not indicted during the recent grand jury and that there had been no final decision about seeking a future indictment.

At last month’s preliminary hearing for Flint, a detective recounted how after Flint’s arrest, he told police that he and a friend traveled from Roanoke to Radford to meet women. After being turned away from a fraternity party, they went on to Blacksburg, Flint said, according to the officer.

Blacksburg police Det. Ryan Hite said that Flint did not admit shooting Robinson but also said, “I can’t say that I didn’t do it.”