Member of ATM theft gang sentenced in federal court

A man who stole about $350,000 in cash, a few hundred dollars at a time in an elaborate ATM skimming case, was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.

Marius Catalui will likely be deported to his native Romania as soon as he is released to face related charges of money laundering there, federal authorities said.

Catalui was part of a group of Romanians who traveled to the United States solely to use electronic means to purloin cash from ATMs, taking money from hundreds of personal bank accounts in cities and counties along Interstate 81.

All of the victims have had their money refunded by their banks or credit unions.

“While the government is not aware of any individual who suffered a substantial financial hardship as a result of Catalui’s actions, it takes little thought to imagine the experience hundreds of individuals endured when they realized money had been stolen from their accounts,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

According to court records and testimony, this is how the scheme worked:

Going from one ATM to another across the Roanoke Valley and beyond, Catalui and his co-defendants installed hidden cameras that captured the personal identification numbers of their victims as they punched them into the machines.

A skimming device that had been installed inside the ATMs recorded the account information from the debit cards, which were then returned to unsuspecting bank customers who went about their business.

After encoding the information onto counterfeit cards, the thieves returned to the ATMs and used the stolen PINs to withdraw cash — taking batches of $20 bills over the course of about six months in 2018 and 2019.

Speaking through an interpreter Monday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, Catalui told Judge Michael Urbanski that he was “very sorry for what I did.”

Growing up in a country under the control of the Soviet Union, the 47-year-old said he had a difficult upbringing. After breaking his leg as an adult, he said, he could not provide for his wife and children and became involved in the ATM skimming scheme.

“At the end of the day, your family is a lot worse off,” Urbanski told Catalui, saying there was no excuse for him to join a gang of international criminals. “You deserve every day in custody that you have received, Mr. Catalui,” the judge said.

Catalui was also ordered to pay, along with others convicted in the case, $351,642 to financial institutions, the true victims in the case. Prosecutors said that was the amount taken plus the costs to banks of issuing replacement cards to their customers.

Defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk said it’s unlikely that his client will be able to make restitution, given his uncertain fate in Romania. “A lot has happened in that part of the world in the past week or so,” Kowalczuk said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In early 2019, police in multiple jurisdictions were flooded with calls from people who reported unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts. The Roanoke branch of the U.S. Secret Service began an investigation.

A break came May 5 of that year, when a customer at the Bank of Fincastle in Botetourt County — whose wife had been a victim of the skimming — called 911 to report seeing a woman with long black hair and a baseball cap attempting to hide her face as she stood at a drive-thru ATM.

The woman then left in a blue vehicle with New York license plates. The car was later stopped for speeding by a sheriff’s deputy, who observed a small red bag being thrown from the window.

Inside the car, authorities saw a wig of long black hair and a baseball cap. Also recovered was $8,800, most of it in $20 bills, and 46 Panera gift cards that were later determined to have been encoded with stolen bank account information.

A man and a woman, both of Romania, were arrested. Catalui was later charged after surveillance cameras documented him making repeated withdrawals at ATMs, in one case standing at the machine late at night for nearly an hour.

An investigation found that the PINs were captured by small pinhole cameras that were secretly installed near the ATMs. In what authorities called a “sophisticated means” of theft, the skimming devices were placed within the automated teller machines and were not noticeable to users.

The cameras and skimming equipment were moved from one location to another between December 2018 and May 2019.

Catalui, who pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, received the harshest punishment of the three defendants who faced charges in Roanoke’s federal court.