Member of organized crime family in Roanoke loses bid for freedom

A member of the so-called Abed crime family in Roanoke has lost his bid for freedom after serving more than two decades in prison for setting a series of fires to collect insurance, eliminate business competitors and get back at enemies.
Amar Khalid Abed has been locked up since 1998.
After the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a federal law that was used to secure part of his 47-year term, Abed was resentenced last year by District Judge Michael Urbanski to 30 years in prison.
In a decision Tuesday, an appeals court upheld Urbanski’s decision.
“Abed played a central role in the enterprise’s activities,” which were described by prosecutors as the worst organized crime case in Western Virginia in the past 30 years, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion.
However, the court also recognized Abed’s efforts to rehabilitate himself during more than 20 years in prison.
“Based on the record, we are optimistic that Abed can look forward relatively soon to reentering society, reuniting with his family, and leading a constructive and indeed joyful life,” Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote for the unanimous panel.
Abed is scheduled to be released in January 2024, according to Christine Lee, an assistant federal public defender who handled his appeal.
After deliberating over 10 days in February and March of 1998, a jury convicted six members of the Abed family of racketeering charges that included the firebombing of the Corner Store on 13th Street Southwest.
The arson was intended to take out a business that was competing with an Abed-owned convenience store across the street. From 1992 to 1995, the family also distributed drugs and took steps to protect their operation, from setting fires to slashing tires and burglarizing the homes and cars of their rivals, the jury was told.
Amar Abed was 26 at the time, just home from serving in combat as a U.S. Marine in Operation Desert Storm, which expelled occupying Iraqi forces from Kuwait.
Working as an Arabic translator, Abed suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after seeing dismembered bodies, enemy combatants being killed and people dying at a medical aid station, according to evidence presented at his resentencing hearing last year.
A psychiatrist called by Lee testified that Abed’s severe case of PTSD had “substantially contributed to his adopting a criminal lifestyle.”
Abed suffered from insomnia, angry outbursts and difficulty concentrating — ailments that he sought help for at the VA Medical Center in Salem at the same time he was participating in the family crime ring, Lee argued in an attempt to have his sentence reduced on appeal.
In the 1998 trial, Abed was found responsible for throwing a Molotov cocktail in the Corner Store along with three other members of the family: Obayda Hanafie Abed, Rayed Fawzi Abed and Fahed T. Tawalbeh.
At the time, use of a destructive device in the course of a felony carried a mandatory 30 years on top of any other prison time imposed. But after the Supreme Court partially struck down the law used to fashion their sentences, the four family members had their terms cut by 30 years and were returned to Urbanski’s court for resentencing on their remaining charges.
Lee argued that the men had already “overserved” their sentences, and should be released after turning their lives around.
Aboyda and Rayed Abed were sentenced to terms they had already served, and both men have done well since their release last year, Lee said. Tawalbeh was also set free but has since been deported to Jordan.
But in Amar Abed’s case, the judge said he was imposing the strictest punishment for the person he found most culpable in the criminal enterprise.
Urbanski acknowledged that Abed was “a changed person, a rehabilitated person ... a different person now.”
Nonetheless, the 4th Circuit found, he “appropriately recognized that the sentencing standards demanded a proportionate punishment for the lengthy, malicious and damaging conduct in which Abed had engaged as a young man.”