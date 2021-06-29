Member of organized crime family in Roanoke loses bid for freedom

In the 1998 trial, Abed was found responsible for throwing a Molotov cocktail in the Corner Store along with three other members of the family: Obayda Hanafie Abed, Rayed Fawzi Abed and Fahed T. Tawalbeh.

At the time, use of a destructive device in the course of a felony carried a mandatory 30 years on top of any other prison time imposed. But after the Supreme Court partially struck down the law used to fashion their sentences, the four family members had their terms cut by 30 years and were returned to Urbanski’s court for resentencing on their remaining charges.

Lee argued that the men had already “overserved” their sentences, and should be released after turning their lives around.

Aboyda and Rayed Abed were sentenced to terms they had already served, and both men have done well since their release last year, Lee said. Tawalbeh was also set free but has since been deported to Jordan.

But in Amar Abed’s case, the judge said he was imposing the strictest punishment for the person he found most culpable in the criminal enterprise.

Urbanski acknowledged that Abed was “a changed person, a rehabilitated person ... a different person now.”

Nonetheless, the 4th Circuit found, he “appropriately recognized that the sentencing standards demanded a proportionate punishment for the lengthy, malicious and damaging conduct in which Abed had engaged as a young man.”

