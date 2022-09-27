Men charged with assault in Radford; one remains at large

Two Roanoke Valley men, including one who is still at large, were charged as the result of a fight on Sept. 10.

At around 2 a.m. that day, Radford police officers responded to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight and upon arrival, the officers observed a large crowd dispersing from the area, according to a city police department news release.

A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from a reported assault at that location, according to the release, which did not identify the victim.

Mason Percy Meador-Mcghee, 21, of Roanoke, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding and misdemeanor assault by mob, and he was arrested by Roanoke City Police Department on Sept. 24, according to the Radford release.

Thomas David Zelrick Jr., 19, of Salem, faces the same charges, and he remains at large, according to the release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Radford Police Department at 540-731-3624.