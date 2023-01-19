Missing Roanoke County teen found in Bristol, Tenn.

Police located an autistic teen who disappeared from his Roanoke County home early Wednesday morning in Tennessee late that night.

Elijah Campbell, 17, was found safe in Bristol, Tennessee, county police said in an update at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details were provided.

Campbell went missing from his residence off of Rutrough Road in the Mount Pleasant area at about 2 a.m., the police said in a press release.

Campbell was spotted again around 11 a.m. in the area of Williamson Road and Orange Avenue, police said in a Facebook post, wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. He also had a cast on his leg.

In the early afternoon, he was observed in a U-Haul truck at a Walmart store in Pulaski County, police said in a 4:30 p.m. update. The truck has an Arizona license plate with tag number AL66786.

“He was then seen leaving Walmart in the same vehicle traveling in the direction of Giles County,” the update on Facebook read.

The police department has asked law enforcement personnel in all Virginia localities and surrounding states to be on the lookout for the U-Haul.

Campbell is a Black male who is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Campbell is part of the Roanoke County Police Department’s Project Lifesaver program, which equips people at risk of wondering off with a radio transmitter that allows authorities to track their location.

County police said Campbell has wandered off before, but officers were unable to locate him through the tracking device Wednesday, the department’s press release said.