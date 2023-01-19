 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Missing Roanoke County teen found in Bristol, Tenn.

Elijah Campbell

The Roanoke County Police Department said Elijah Campbell, 17, of Roanoke, who is missing, was seen wearing these clothes at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

 Roanoke County Police Department photo

Police located an autistic teen who disappeared from his Roanoke County home early Wednesday morning in Tennessee late that night.

Elijah Campbell

Campbell

Elijah Campbell, 17, was found safe in Bristol, Tennessee, county police said in an update at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details were provided.

Campbell went missing from his residence off of Rutrough Road in the Mount Pleasant area at about 2 a.m., the police said in a press release.

Campbell was spotted again around 11 a.m. in the area of Williamson Road and Orange Avenue, police said in a Facebook post, wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. He also had a cast on his leg.

People are also reading…

In the early afternoon, he was observed in a U-Haul truck at a Walmart store in Pulaski County, police said in a 4:30 p.m. update. The truck has an Arizona license plate with tag number AL66786.

“He was then seen leaving Walmart in the same vehicle traveling in the direction of Giles County,” the update on Facebook read.

The police department has asked law enforcement personnel in all Virginia localities and surrounding states to be on the lookout for the U-Haul.

Campbell is a Black male who is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Campbell is part of the Roanoke County Police Department’s Project Lifesaver program, which equips people at risk of wondering off with a radio transmitter that allows authorities to track their location.

County police said Campbell has wandered off before, but officers were unable to locate him through the tracking device Wednesday, the department’s press release said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How does a child become a shooter?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert