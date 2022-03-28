Mistrial declared in Roanoke County manslaughter case

A Roanoke County Circuit Court judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case involving a Roanoke woman whose son, the prosecutor said, fatally shot her boyfriend outside an apartment complex in Vinton in September 2020.

Teirra Shanae Poindexter, 30, of Roanoke has been charged with three felonies— one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abuse and disregard for human life.

The charges against Poindexter are connected to the death of Carlos Andre Jones, 29, of Roanoke, on September 16, 2020.

During a recess in Poindexter’s trial Monday, a juror revealed that they knew one of Jones’ family members attending the hearing.

The juror was not aware of their connection to the victim in the case until after the jury was sworn in and Jones’ family members – donning pins featuring a photo of Jones – took their seats in the court room.

Judge Charles Dorsey said the juror did “exactly what they should have done.” He called the jury system an “incredible engine,” but said that it is not a “perfect institution.”

Dorsey decided that, in order to provide the defendant with her right to a fair and impartial jury, the trial could not continue.

Poindexter’s second jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 21. She remains out of jail on bond, set securely at $2,500, according to court documents.

Roanoke County assistant prosecutor Nathaniel Griffith maintained in his opening statement Monday that Poindexter’s children had been living “in a house of horrors” with “no other options” at the time of the incident.

Griffith said Poindexter’s son, who was 10 years old at the time, shot Jones “because of the actions of his mother.”

The prosecutor said Jones “had a violent past,” but maintained that “on that day, the train could have been taken off the tracks,” and Poindexter took no action to do so.

Poindexter’s defense attorney, Sheila Moheb, waived her opening statement.