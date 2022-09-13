 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mistrial declared in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case

A Rockbridge Circuit judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the case of the Roanoke man accused of causing the 2019 Buena Vista gas station explosion that killed four people.

Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 53, delivered fuel to the South River Market shortly before it exploded on May 10, 2019. He was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of three store employees, including the owner and one patron.

Westmoreland’s jury trial, which lasted about two weeks, was held last month. The commonwealth called over 30 witnesses, while the defense called just two experts to testify.

On Aug. 25, after about two days of deliberation, the jury announced that it could not reach a verdict.

Judge Christopher Russell dismissed the jurors and announced plans to schedule a hearing to discuss a motion filed by Westmoreland’s lawyer, Rob Dean, to have the manslaughter charges dismissed.

People are also reading…

That hearing was held Tuesday. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon said afterward that Russell had declared a mistrial and denied Dean’s request to dismiss the charges.

Midway through the jury trial, Dean's request had already been denied once.

"Legally, [judges] have to assume that the commonwealth's evidence is true for purposes of the motion," Dean said Tuesday. "They're very, very difficult to get granted."

Dean said Russell wasn't ready to decide to close the case Tuesday, so another hearing was scheduled for next month.

“Currently, the case is set for a scheduling meeting with the court on Oct. 31,” Moon said. “It's actually a phone conference.”

Moon said there “is a possibility” that, during the hearing, the court will discuss whether a second jury trial will be held.

Dean said he and Westmoreland "felt really good about how the trial went."

"We are cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to bring this matter to a close when we meet again on Oct. 31," Dean said.

+3 
Phillip Ray Westmoreland

Westmoreland

 Rockbridge Regional Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of children in DR Congo miss class due to violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert