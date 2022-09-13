Mistrial declared in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case

A Rockbridge Circuit judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the case of the Roanoke man accused of causing the 2019 Buena Vista gas station explosion that killed four people.

Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 53, delivered fuel to the South River Market shortly before it exploded on May 10, 2019. He was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of three store employees, including the owner and one patron.

Westmoreland’s jury trial, which lasted about two weeks, was held last month. The commonwealth called over 30 witnesses, while the defense called just two experts to testify.

On Aug. 25, after about two days of deliberation, the jury announced that it could not reach a verdict.

Judge Christopher Russell dismissed the jurors and announced plans to schedule a hearing to discuss a motion filed by Westmoreland’s lawyer, Rob Dean, to have the manslaughter charges dismissed.

That hearing was held Tuesday. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon said afterward that Russell had declared a mistrial and denied Dean’s request to dismiss the charges.

Midway through the jury trial, Dean's request had already been denied once.

"Legally, [judges] have to assume that the commonwealth's evidence is true for purposes of the motion," Dean said Tuesday. "They're very, very difficult to get granted."

Dean said Russell wasn't ready to decide to close the case Tuesday, so another hearing was scheduled for next month.

“Currently, the case is set for a scheduling meeting with the court on Oct. 31,” Moon said. “It's actually a phone conference.”

Moon said there “is a possibility” that, during the hearing, the court will discuss whether a second jury trial will be held.

Dean said he and Westmoreland "felt really good about how the trial went."

"We are cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to bring this matter to a close when we meet again on Oct. 31," Dean said.