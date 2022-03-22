Miyares says Roanoke in desperate need of help to combat gun violence

Roanoke is among Virginia localities that “desperately” need help combating gun and gang violence, state Attorney General Jason Miyares said Tuesday.

Speaking at Hotel Roanoke to a conference of criminal justice professionals, Miyares announced an effort to establish the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund, a state crime-fighting initiative.

The fund would provide funding to implement violent crime reduction strategies, provide training for law-enforcement officers and prosecutors, provide equipment for law-enforcement agencies and award grants to organizations that are involved in group violence intervention efforts, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.

The effort mimics one that was implemented in Boston in the 1990s to address youth gun violence. Legislation for the fund, House Bill 833, passed the Virginia House of Delegates in February.

Operation Ceasefire would be managed by the attorney general’s office. Miyares expressed a specific interest in providing prosecutors to localities that need help removing crime from city streets.

“We’ve identified about eight or nine localities which desperately need those, that are going to be going after individuals, particularly gang-related and using guns,” Miyares said. “The task is going to be huge, but I am confident that, when you get the right resources and you have the right leadership focusing on the right priorities, that we can tackle this.”

Roanoke police have reported four gun-related homicides and more than 20 incidents of woundings related to firearms so far in 2022, setting a pace to exceed previous annual records.

“We need funds to help us deal with gun violence,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said Tuesday.

He also noted that his office was not invited to or otherwise notified about the violent crime conference but said that he would be more than willing to speak with the attorney general’s office about potential solutions to the problem.

City council member Joe Cobb, who also serves as the chair of Roanoke's Gun Violence Prevention Commission, said he was similarly unaware of the conference and that communication between state and local offices is key to finding solutions.

“We’re the ones that have been doing the work,” Cobb said.

He said the city’s gun violence problem has “always been at that level” that requires state assistance. He said Operation Ceasefire could work.

“We could really use that support from the state in Roanoke,” Cobb said. “But it has to work alongside the community-based programs already in place.”

Miyares said community policing in city neighborhoods will be critical in fighting gun violence that often appears to be connected to “turf battles” and drugs. He said the fight against recidivism will begin as officials address the needs of city youth.

“So many young people are just so desperate for money, power and respect, they’ll do anything to get it,” Miyares said. “But you don’t get money, power or respect by harming your fellow citizens. You don’t get money, power or respect by selling narcotics on the street... What we want is for them to become independent, self-sufficient, productive members of society.”

During his brief address to about 300 attendees at the state’s annual Conference on Violent Crime, Miyares, a Republican elected last fall, expressed support for a bill that was vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with murder in cases where users die.

“If you’re selling this poison to our kids, then prosecutors should get every tool in the toolbox to go after you,” Miyares said.

The attorney general also said that many public safety departments and officials are underpaid. He said pay increases “for everyone in law enforcement at all levels” can be anticipated in the next state budget cycle.

The annual Conference on Violent Crimes concludes Wednesday. It was sponsored by the Office of the Attorney General, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Virginia Department of State Police.