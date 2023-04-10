Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a shooting in southwest Roanoke on Monday afternoon.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were alerted by the city's 911 call center about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Salem Avenue, city police said in a press release.

There they found three gunshot victims: two juvenile males and one adult female.

All three appeared to have injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel transported them to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said no suspects were located on scene and noted that while "the investigation is in the early stages," it appeared "to be an isolated incident."

The shooting occurred a block west of Hurt Park Elementary School, where no classes were held Monday due to spring vacation.

The gunfire incident is the 13th since Jan. 1 to injure but not kill at least one person in the city. It is the third shooting in that same time frame to injure at least one juvenile.

If you know something about Monday's shooting, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.