Moneta man charged with second-degree murder in death of his wife

An 82-year-old Moneta woman was killed in what appeared to be a stabbing Thursday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect in the homicide is the victim's 84-year-old husband, Donald L. Taylor, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, officials said.

Donald Taylor called 911 and reported the death just after 8 a.m. Thursday at a home on Mallard Cove Road, authorities said. Clara R. Taylor was found there in her bed.

Donald Taylor confessed to the killing and was taken to the county jail, where he was held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

