 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moneta man charged with second-degree murder in death of his wife

Moneta man charged with second-degree murder in death of his wife

{{featured_button_text}}

An 82-year-old Moneta woman was killed in what appeared to be a stabbing Thursday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Donald L Taylor

Donald L. Taylor

The suspect in the homicide is the victim's 84-year-old husband, Donald L. Taylor, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, officials said.

Donald Taylor called 911 and reported the death just after 8 a.m. Thursday at a home on Mallard Cove Road, authorities said. Clara R. Taylor was found there in her bed.

Donald Taylor confessed to the killing and was taken to the county jail, where he was held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert