A Moneta man was killed Friday evening in a Rocky Mount bowling alley's parking lot, town officials said.

Rocky Mount police charged Joshua Tyler Coleman, of Callaway, with second-degree murder, according to a press release Saturday.

At 11:11 p.m., Rocky Mount and Franklin County law enforcement and public safety personnel were summoned to the 1500 block of North Main Street "regarding a possible shooting," police said.

In the front parking lot of the Rocky Mount Bowling Center, police found a man "lying unresponsive."

The man, 25-year-old Keith H. Anderson, was declared dead on the scene, according to the release. Police said the incident was isolated, but an investigation is ongoing.

Court records indicate Coleman, whose age was not immediately available, has previously been charged in Franklin County with several traffic offenses and one count of public swearing or intoxication. He is being held at the county jail without bond.

Tanya Young, the bowling alley's manager, said Saturday that the incident took place just as the center was closing and did not involve anyone inside the building.

"It was all exclusively outside in the parking lot. My people inside didn't even know it until the police showed up," Young said. "My staff and the few that were still inside the building were safe. We are praying for both of those families and all that are involved."

Young said the alley would remain open as usual Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The TAG & POPS Memorial Bowling Tournament, an opportunity for youths to earn scholarships, Young said, went on as scheduled, too.