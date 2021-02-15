 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moneta man who confessed to killing his wife dies on medical furlough

Moneta man who confessed to killing his wife dies on medical furlough

{{featured_button_text}}

An 84-year-old Moneta man has died less than two months after confessing to killing his wife, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald L. Taylor died Feb. 8 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital while on medical furlough from jail, officials said.

Taylor was taken into custody on Dec. 17 when he called 911 and reported his 82-year-old wife had been killed, according to prior information released by authorities.

Taylor confessed and was charged with second-degree murder, officials said. No information about what led up to the homicide has been released.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert