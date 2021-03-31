Montgomery Co. sheriff, others blast 'systemic failure' in state mental health admissions

"For the department … to take the position that people simply can't have a mental health crisis during COVID is disturbing, but not surprising," Partin said.

Partin was joined Wednesday by Montgomery County's two police chiefs, as well as the sheriffs of Roanoke County and the counties of Floyd, Bedford, Amherst and Campbell.

Partin called on the state behavioral health department and the General Assembly to "stop passing the buck and step up to develop and implement solutions to address the constant bed shortages and other deficiencies in the state response to mental health crises."

Partin, a Republican, said he had reached out to the legislature by describing the problem two years ago to "the delegate," but "didn't hear jack" in reply. Parts of Montgomery County are represented in the House of Delegates by both Chris Hurst, a Democrat, and Nick Rusk, a Republican who this month said he is leaving the General Assembly at the end of the year.

Hurst responded to Partin's comments Wednesday with a lengthy emailed statement saying he had sought solutions to problems of mental health admissions and capacity since before being elected in 2017.