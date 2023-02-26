Reports of catalytic converter thefts Friday in Blacksburg led to a vehicle chase and a search through the western sections of Montgomery County, the sheriff's office reported.

Somsay Inthisane, 36, and Cung Uk Lal, 30, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, were arrested after a pursuit that involved several law enforcement agencies, Lt. Mark Hollandsworth wrote in an email. They are being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Deputies spotted the two men Friday afternoon in a vehicle looked like one involved in the theft of catalytic converters earlier in the day, Hollandsworth wrote. Officers chased the vehicle down Prices Fork Road to Peppers Ferry Road. A high-speed pursuit then headed west toward Pulaski County before the suspect vehicle doubled back at the county line and went back up Prices Fork Road.

The vehicle turned onto McCoy Road and Keisters Branch Road, where a Christiansburg police officer used a spike strip to stop it, Hollandsworth wrote.

"Both occupants took off on foot, but were apprehended a short time later without incident," Hollandsworth wrote.

Inthisane was charged with felony eluding, three counts of reckless driving and one count of obstructing justice for failing to identify himself, and Lal was charged with one count of obstructing justice for fleeing on foot, Hollandsworth wrote.

No charges have been placed so far in connection with the catalytic converter thefts, Hollandsworth wrote.