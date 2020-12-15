 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montgomery County drug, stabbing case heads to grand jury

Montgomery County drug, stabbing case heads to grand jury

{{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTIANSBURG — Drug and malicious wounding charges filed against a Christiansburg man will go to a grand jury, a Montgomery County judge ruled Tuesday, but additional misdemeanor charges were dropped.

Kade Dominic Carter, 22, was accused of stabbing a man during an Oct. 5 altercation, and also with possessing a Schedule I or II drug on Aug. 11. The stabbing incident, on Christiansburg's Roanoke Street near the intersection with Arrowhead Trail, prompted a police search that located Carter in the 500 block of Republic Road.

Carter appeared by video from the Montgomery County Jail for Tuesday's hearing in the county's general district court. He agreed with defense attorney Andrew Harmon of Wytheville that there was sufficient evidence to send the two felony charges on to a grand jury, which will decide if Carter should be tried in circuit court.

Judge Randal Duncan sent the charges on, then agreed to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Wolz's request to drop two misdemeanor counts, for public intoxication on Aug. 11 and possessing a Schedule IV drug on Aug. 12.

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert