Montgomery County drug, stabbing case heads to grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — Drug and malicious wounding charges filed against a Christiansburg man will go to a grand jury, a Montgomery County judge ruled Tuesday, but additional misdemeanor charges were dropped.

Kade Dominic Carter, 22, was accused of stabbing a man during an Oct. 5 altercation, and also with possessing a Schedule I or II drug on Aug. 11. The stabbing incident, on Christiansburg's Roanoke Street near the intersection with Arrowhead Trail, prompted a police search that located Carter in the 500 block of Republic Road.

Carter appeared by video from the Montgomery County Jail for Tuesday's hearing in the county's general district court. He agreed with defense attorney Andrew Harmon of Wytheville that there was sufficient evidence to send the two felony charges on to a grand jury, which will decide if Carter should be tried in circuit court.

Judge Randal Duncan sent the charges on, then agreed to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Wolz's request to drop two misdemeanor counts, for public intoxication on Aug. 11 and possessing a Schedule IV drug on Aug. 12.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.