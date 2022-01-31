Montgomery County exposure case ends with guilty pleas

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County man pleaded guilty Monday to exposing himself to two girls at the Shawsville OldTown Fields recreational track and was sentenced to serve four years behind bars.

Walter Franklin Morgan, 36, of Elliston was arrested in 2020 after two girls' reports of a man exposing himself to them launched a law enforcement search.

According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Rachel Shrader's summary of the evidence during Monday's hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, two sisters, ages 13 and 9, were riding bikes around the Shawsville track when they noticed a man watching them and acting strangely.

The children stopped riding when a pedal broke on one of their bikes, and the man approached to ask them questions, including if a woman who was in the facility's parking lot was their grandmother. Both girls saw that the man's genitals were hanging out of his pants, Shrader said.

The girls ran to the parking lot with the man following them. They told the woman there that they were being chased, and she took the girls to the home of an off-duty sheriff's deputy, Shrader said.

Security cameras at nearby Shawsville Middle School captured an image of the man's truck, and soon, the sheriff's office issued calls for help identifying him.

Morgan's family contacted investigators to say that he had confessed to exposing himself, and that he had taken the girls' bikes to an area off Bradshaw Road and hidden the clothes he had been wearing in the woods. The truck was his father's, Shrader said.

Morgan already was listed on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry due to 2007 convictions in Montgomery County for sexual battery. The registry also listed a 2015 conviction in Fairfax County for using a communication system to propose a sex act to a child.

Defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk of Roanoke agreed that Shrader had accurately described the case against his client, and Judge Robert Turk found Morgan guilty of two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child age 15 or younger.

Turk sentenced Morgan to 10 years in prison on each charge, to run consecutively for a total of 20 years, then said that after Morgan served four years, the rest would be suspended.

The judge ordered that Morgan be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, with another five years of unsupervised probation to follow.

Morgan is to undergo any sex offender treatment that the probation office recommends, and cannot have any contact with the two girls or their families, Turk said. Morgan also cannot have any direct or indirect contact with any other minors for the duration of his time on probation, the judge said.

