A neighbor testified Monday that he helped Russell Steven Snider operate a cell phone last December — because Snider said that he wanted to report killing his own sister.

Snider, 52, was in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing that ended with charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony being sent to a grand jury. The grand jury will decide if Snider should be tried in the county’s circuit court for the shooting death of his sister, Nancy Marie Snider, 60.

Judge Robert Viar said that a misdemeanor domestic assault charge will be dropped at the prosecution’s request.

Russell Snider’s case has been in the courts since his Dec. 21 arrest, with his preliminary hearing delayed some months so that mental health treatment could restore Snider’s competency to assist in his own defense.

On Monday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader called as a witness James Moore, who said that he lived beside Snider on Switchback Road, west of Christiansburg.

Moore said that he had seen Snider mowing his yard and performing other tasks, but never actually met him until Dec. 21, at around 9 a.m. or 9:30 a.m. That was when Snider knocked on his door and asked to use a phone, and said that he had just killed his sister, Moore said.

Moore said that he gave Snider a cellphone. When Snider, standing on Moore’s front porch, appeared confused about how to use it to talk to an emergency dispatcher, Moore put it on speaker phone for him. Moore said that he stood in his front doorway and listened as Snider repeated to the dispatcher that he had killed his sister.

Moore said that Snider again seemed confused when the dispatcher asked for an address, so Moore leaned in and provided the information.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Morgan testified that he and other officers arrived at Snider and Moore’s homes soon after the call. Morgan said that he and another officer made a quick search of Snider’s home but did not immediately discover his sister.

Instead, they found Russell and Nancy Snider’s father, Curtis Snider Sr., who was confined to a bed in the living room and whose speech seemed rambling and mostly unintelligible.

Morgan said that the only words that he could make out from the older man were, “Oh, it’s bad.”

Morgan said that on a second sweep through the two-story residence, he looked further into the kitchen and found Nancy Snider’s body under the kitchen table.

Questioned by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Little, who was working with Shrader on the case, Morgan said that he found a small pistol on a pillow on a couch.

Officers previously said that Nancy Snider lived in the Christiansburg area as well. On Monday, Investigator Andrew Jarvis of the sheriff’s office testified that several times before the shooting, he had been called to intervene in domestic disputes between Nancy and Russell Snider.

A search warrant filed in the case said that Russell Snider told officers that he shot his sister to defend himself as she assaulted him and their invalid father. This was not mentioned Monday, however, as defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg said that he would present no evidence at this point in the case.