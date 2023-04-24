Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Blacksburg, then leading Montgomery County officers on a wild chase, agreed Monday that their charges should be sent to a grand jury.

Somsay Inthisane, 36, and Cung Uk Lal, 30, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, appeared briefly in Montgomery County General District Court, where Judge Randal Duncan certified an array of felony and misdemeanor charges to a grand jury. The grand jury will decide if Inthisane and Lal should be tried in circuit court.

Law enforcement officers waited outside the hearings in case Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nic Lauer needed their testimony. But after defense attorneys Naomi Huntington of Radford, representing Inthisane, and Brandon Ratliff of Blacksburg, representing Lal, stipulated that there was sufficient evidence to send the charges on, no witnesses were called and the facts of the linked cases were not discussed.

Inthisane and Lal are each charged with conspiring to commit larceny of items valued at more than $1,000, possessing burglary tools, and five counts of damaging a vehicle, all felonies, plus a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice. Inthisane also faces an additional felony charge of eluding and three misdemeanor charges of reckless driving.

The accusations of stealing catalytic converters were filed amid a national explosion of similar offenses. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts of catalytic converters increased 1,215% from 2019 to 2022.

The catalytic converters are emission control devices that can be sawed off of vehicles relatively easily. They are valuable because they contain trace amounts of the precious metals rhodium, palladium and platinum.

Last year, the Virginia General Assembly amended the charge of damaging a vehicle, switching it from a misdemeanor to a felony in cases that involved catalytic converters. Convictions are punishable by one to five years in prison or up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

According to statements from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in February, Inthisane and Lal, both originally from Laos, were in a vehicle that looked like one involved in reported catalytic converter thefts in Blacksburg.

The vehicle fled from officers, starting a chase that went from Prices Fork Road to Peppers Ferry Road and almost to Pulaski County. The fleeing vehicle then turned back up Peppers Ferry Road and returned to Prices Fork Road, then headed onto McCoy and Keisters Branch roads.

The vehicle was stopped with a spike strip, but the occupants fled on foot before eventually being caught, the sheriff's office said.

Lal is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail, Inthisane in the Montgomery County Jail.