Montgomery County Icy Roads case: woman to deliver baby and return to custody

Wolz said that Winters’ role in the Icy Roads network included traveling to Georgia twice with Thomas George Belcher Jr., 47, of Elliston. Between November 2018 and January 2020, Belcher was buying meth in Georgia and selling it in the New River Valley, Wolz said.

Another defendant in the case said that Belcher made trips to Georgia two to three times per week and obtained from four ounces to a half pound of the drug each time, Wolz said.

At Belcher’s own plea hearing last month, where he pleaded guilty to an assortment of charges and was sentenced to serve 20 years, a prosecutor said Belcher told officers that made 16 trips in all and picked up one to three ounces of meth during each journey.

On Thursday, Wolz said that investigators encountered Winters at the Ironto home of another Icy Roads defendant, Kenneth Wayne Raines, 66, who in March was sentenced to serve a year in jail for Icy Roads charges. Raines’ home was one of several where Belcher sold meth, prosecutors have said.

At Raines’ home, Winters told the officers that she was a meth user, Wolz said.