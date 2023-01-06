Montgomery County judge dismisses suits prompted by water cutoff at Massie's

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County judge on Friday dismissed a collection of unlawful exclusion suits filed against the owner of Massie’s Mobile Home Park following a water cutoff incident in November.

The county, through its Public Service Authority, shut the water off to the park for several hours on Nov. 15 after the property’s still relatively new owner failed to pay an outstanding utilities bill. The water returned later that day after the bill of approximately $14,000 was paid.

The incident prompted the Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal Aid to file suits on behalf of numerous tenants arguing that owner Massie MHP LLC had willfully interrupted an essential service. Attorneys with the organization, addressing the return of the service on Nov. 15, further said state law doesn’t require a specific time period to elapse for an act to be considered a willful interruption of an essential service.

General District Court Judge Gordon Saunders, however, said Friday that it didn’t take long for Massie to handle the billing issue and ensure the service returned. He said there has not been a recurring issue with the utility service since that outstanding bill was paid.

“There’s no evidence they’re [Massie] trying to clear the tenants out,” said Saunders, who added that the state statute cited by Legal Aid in the case is not intended for simple negligence.

Kristi Murray, an attorney with Legal Aid, said they intend to appeal the decision in Montgomery County Circuit Court, a move they’d need to make in the next 10 days.

Evonne Huff, a Massie’s resident and one of the plaintiffs, said she wants to see the decision appealed.

“I was very disappointed, I didn’t agree” with the decision, she said. “I’m upset about the way things went.”

The water cutoff and resulting unlawful exclusion case were another wrinkle in a saga that began following the purchase of the property several months ago by Massie MHP, which is a subsidiary of Homes of America LLC and is tied to controversial hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Homes of America, via other subsidiaries, has bought a number of mobile home parks across the country in recent years. Several of the buyouts were followed by concerns among residents over sharp rent hikes imposed by the company following the takeovers.

The concerns recently reached the nearby Princeton, West Virginia, area where a group involving Smith Management LLC and Homes of America bought several mobile parks.

Massie MHP and Homes of American share an Englewood, New Jersey, address with Smith Management, according to previous searches of out-of-state business records.

Alden, the hedge fund that has received much attention and scrutiny in recent years over its buyouts and subsequent gutting of newspapers, is described as a division of Smith Management in a 2008 form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prior to the water cutoff issue at Massie’s, park residents were grappling with the issuance of numerous notices to quit that claimed rent debts many tenants questioned. The notices led to widespread concerns of evictions and exacerbated already existing notions many residents had about other issues at the park.

Legal Aid attorneys said during the fall that they spotted discrepancies with the notices they saw. They said the forms cited 2018 laws that are no longer in effect and that the code sections referenced in the notices that went out in September had been repealed and replaced due to an overhaul of landlord-tenant law in 2019.

Also, several amounts claimed in the notices were not the correct ones owed by the tenants served, Legal Aid previously said. While there were some tenants who were behind, the organization said it noticed amounts specifically owed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and not the tenants themselves.