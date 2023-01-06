 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Montgomery County judge dismisses suits prompted by water cutoff at Massie's

110422-roa-homepark-05 (copy)

Massie's Mobile Home Park is located off Peppers Ferry Road in Montgomery County.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County judge on Friday dismissed a collection of unlawful exclusion suits filed against the owner of Massie’s Mobile Home Park following a water cutoff incident in November.

The county, through its Public Service Authority, shut the water off to the park for several hours on Nov. 15 after the property’s still relatively new owner failed to pay an outstanding utilities bill. The water returned later that day after the bill of approximately $14,000 was paid.

The incident prompted the Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal Aid to file suits on behalf of numerous tenants arguing that owner Massie MHP LLC had willfully interrupted an essential service. Attorneys with the organization, addressing the return of the service on Nov. 15, further said state law doesn’t require a specific time period to elapse for an act to be considered a willful interruption of an essential service.

People are also reading…

General District Court Judge Gordon Saunders, however, said Friday that it didn’t take long for Massie to handle the billing issue and ensure the service returned. He said there has not been a recurring issue with the utility service since that outstanding bill was paid.

“There’s no evidence they’re [Massie] trying to clear the tenants out,” said Saunders, who added that the state statute cited by Legal Aid in the case is not intended for simple negligence.

Kristi Murray, an attorney with Legal Aid, said they intend to appeal the decision in Montgomery County Circuit Court, a move they’d need to make in the next 10 days.

Evonne Huff, a Massie’s resident and one of the plaintiffs, said she wants to see the decision appealed.

“I was very disappointed, I didn’t agree” with the decision, she said. “I’m upset about the way things went.”

The water cutoff and resulting unlawful exclusion case were another wrinkle in a saga that began following the purchase of the property several months ago by Massie MHP, which is a subsidiary of Homes of America LLC and is tied to controversial hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Homes of America, via other subsidiaries, has bought a number of mobile home parks across the country in recent years. Several of the buyouts were followed by concerns among residents over sharp rent hikes imposed by the company following the takeovers.

The concerns recently reached the nearby Princeton, West Virginia, area where a group involving Smith Management LLC and Homes of America bought several mobile parks.

Massie MHP and Homes of American share an Englewood, New Jersey, address with Smith Management, according to previous searches of out-of-state business records.

Alden, the hedge fund that has received much attention and scrutiny in recent years over its buyouts and subsequent gutting of newspapers, is described as a division of Smith Management in a 2008 form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prior to the water cutoff issue at Massie’s, park residents were grappling with the issuance of numerous notices to quit that claimed rent debts many tenants questioned. The notices led to widespread concerns of evictions and exacerbated already existing notions many residents had about other issues at the park.

Legal Aid attorneys said during the fall that they spotted discrepancies with the notices they saw. They said the forms cited 2018 laws that are no longer in effect and that the code sections referenced in the notices that went out in September had been repealed and replaced due to an overhaul of landlord-tenant law in 2019.

Also, several amounts claimed in the notices were not the correct ones owed by the tenants served, Legal Aid previously said. While there were some tenants who were behind, the organization said it noticed amounts specifically owed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and not the tenants themselves.

Housing in the U.S. is getting more expensive all the time especially lately. A real estate research firm found rent across the country increased by about 11% last year. Now one of the last affordable housing options left in America are mobile homes, but people are being priced out of those, too.A growing number of investors are buying up these parks as many of the long-time owners are retiring and looking to sell. While many people own their mobile homes, they still have to pay rent for the land they sit on. When investors come in, theyre known to raise that rent and other fees.One report from June 2021 showed investors made up almost a quarter of mobile home park purchases between 2019 and 2021. Compared to the two-year period before, there was a 13% increase in investor ownership.Mobile Home Park University is an organization that runs a bootcamp to help investors looking to buy these parks. According to them, the fact that tenants cant afford the $5,000 it costs to move a mobile home keeps revenues stable and makes it easy to raise rents without losing any occupancy.More than 22 million Americans live in mobile homes, and policy experts say they could face up to a 70% rent increase. It generally comes down to what the investor decides. For these residents, an increase would have a significant impact on their ability to keep up with their finances.George McCarthy, president and CEO of the Lincoln Insititute of Land Policy, explains how this leaves many residents with nowhere else to go."If they can't afford the land rent and they get displaced, they end up losing their homes as well, and they end up having to abandon their homes and their homes end up falling into the ownership of the park owners who can then rent them to somebody else," McCarthy said. Affordable housing options are limited, and only 1 of 4 low-income households eligible for federal housing assistance actually receive it.The federal mortgage company Fannie Mae says the annual median household salary of mobile homeowners is about $35,000, which is half of the annual median income for people who own homes built on site.The thing is, these investors aren't necessarily acting alone they're doing this with government support.Investors have access to government loans from agencies like Fannie Mae, who has  acknowledged those mobile homeowners tend to be lower income."Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have a mission that requires them to preserve the affordable housing stock in the United States, and it's ironic that they're actually giving money to these private equity people who are actually making the most affordable housing in the United States less affordable all the time," McCarthy said.To combat this problem, some mobile home park residents are coming together to try and buy their park so they have more agency over the decisions made. But it can be difficult because they dont qualify for the same government loans that the investors do."A lot of them are able to buy their parks instead of the investors, but when they do, they do it with less attractive financing," McCarthy said. "That's usually provided by mission-driven organizations like Community Development Finance Institutions, and that's generally, probably the interest rates are close to twice as high for those kinds of loans as they would be from the financing from the Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Once the community gets control of these parks, they make the investments in the park to improve them. They add community centers, they add new infrastructure, they add covered bus stops for their kids. I mean, the kinds of things that the community needs and they don't raise the rent on themselves."Theres been a push for state legislation requiring parking owners to notify residents when they plan to sell so they have time to organize and decide if they want to make an offer, but only a handful of states like Massachusetts and New Hampshire have made this happen. "Little by little as people get more and more aware of it, the states are acting, and state legislators are pushing through these opportunity to purchase legislation, so that's a good thing," McCarthy said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry reveals final words to Queen Elizabeth II after arriving at her deathbed too late

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert