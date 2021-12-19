Montgomery County killing followed argument with housemates, search warrant says

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Dec. 11 slaying of a Montgomery County man followed an argument between soon-to-be ex-housemates, according to a search warrant.

Robert William Custer, 35, died after being stabbed during an afternoon dispute at his residence in the 500 block of Roman Drive, in the Yellow Sulphur area, the sheriff’s office reported last Sunday.

Called to the scene at about 3 p.m., officers soon arrested Adam Johnson Nunnally, 30, and charged him with second-degree murder. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 15 in the county’s General District Court.

A search warrant added details to the account of Custer’s death, saying that both Custer and Nunnally lived in the Roman Drive residence, along with Tabitha Orange. But Nunnally was moving out “over a romantic relationship between the three parties,” the search warrant said.

On Dec. 11, according to the search warrant, all three were outside the home and Nunnally was demanding money that he was owed. Orange went in to get it. When she returned, Nunnally made a comment to her that upset Custer, according to the warrant.

The two men began exchanging words, then Custer picked up “a tire iron or some other similar metallic item,” according to the warrant. Nunnally responded by drawing a knife from a belt sheath and moving toward Custer, according to the warrant.

Custer punched Nunnally with his fist but did not hit him with the tire iron, the search warrant said. Nunnally then stabbed Custer, the search warrant said.

Two more people were present soon after the stabbing: a boy who came out of the residence with a baseball bat, and Bobby Barrett, a resident of a separate building on the property. Barrett stopped the boy from attacking Nunnally with the bat, the search warrant said.

Custer died at the scene, the search warrant said.

Investigators collected an assortment of items from the property, including four knives, a tire iron, pills, a “snort tube,” a blue plate and another tube that held white residue, a cell phone, a baseball bat, and multiple DNA and stain swabs, the search warrant said.

