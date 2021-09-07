Montgomery County machete attack brings 3 years to serve

CHRISTIANSBURG — Tommy Douglas Hilton was homeless when a friend took him in — and Hilton then attacked the man with a machete, a prosecutor said Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Hilton, 55, of Pilot, was convicted of aggravated malicious wounding and sentenced to 20 years in prison, to be suspended after he serves three years. In a plea agreement, a charge of unlawful wounding was dropped.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Rachel Shrader said that Hilton's case began in October 2019, when he became homeless and a friend, William Caldwell, allowed him to stay with him. But two days after Shrader moved in, the two men began arguing as they drank together, and Caldwell told Hilton that he had to move out, Shrader said.

The next day, Caldwell found Hilton again in the house and asked him what he was doing. Hilton said that he was retrieving his medication, then swung a machete at Caldwell's head, Shrader said.

The bill of Caldwell's ball cap caught the blow, but the machete continued into Caldwell's head, Shrader said.

A neighbor saw Caldwell come out of his home holding a bloody towel to his head. "Tommy tried to kill me," Caldwell said, then asked for a ride to a hospital, Shrader said.