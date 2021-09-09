Montgomery County man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection considers plea agreement

Earlier this year, he said that he looked forward to presenting his case in court, saying “there are two sides to every story.” Groseclose did not return a more recent call from The Roanoke Times.

In his case and others, prosecutors have a huge trove of evidence — including footage from surveillance cameras, posts to social media and thousands of tips submitted by the public — that they are sifting through to determine what needs to be shared with which defendants.

Romano said that task is mostly complete for Groseclose, but for additional footage from different camera angles that his attorney has requested.

Groseclose was seen in photographs wearing a gas mask as a horde of people, many of them wearing pro-Trump apparel or waving signs in support, forced their way into the Capitol as lawmakers were rushed to safety.

At one point during the approximately two hours Groseclose spent in the building, authorities say he joined a group of protesters as they prevented police officers from closing a roll-up door in the Crypt, a circular room located directly below the Rotunda, as the mob advanced.