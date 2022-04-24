 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montgomery County man gets four years for child sex abuse

A Montgomery County man accused of dozens of child sex crimes entered no contest pleas last week to two charges, had the remainder dropped and was sentenced to serve four years behind bars.

In a plea agreement approved Tuesday in the county’s Circuit Court, Coy Allen Bryant, 30, of Christiansburg, was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and of taking indecent liberties with a child. Judge Robert Turk imposed a total prison term of 30 years, to be suspended after Bryant serves four years.

The rest is to be suspended for 26 years and Bryant will be on probation for 25 years after his release, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email after the hearing. Bryant will have to register as a sex offender, complete sex offender treatment, and is not to have contact of any kind with the victims and their family, Pettitt wrote.

Bryant was arrested in July on 46 charges that included two counts of rape and multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child, forcible sodomy, animate object sexual penetration, and more.

According to a prosecution summary of the evidence regarding the two charges on which Bryant was convicted, he abused two girls at the home of a relative with whom he had a connection.

The prosecution said that the girls were attacked on separate occasions in 2015 and 2019 when the girls were 12 and 13. In both incidents described by the prosecution, the girls were sleeping and awoke to find Bryant either groping them or preparing to perform a sexual act on them.

The Roanoke Times does not identify the victims of sex crimes.

Attorney Sheila Moheb of Roanoke, who represented Bryant, wrote in an email after the hearing that, “Trials are inherently risky, even with favorable evidence.”

“I believe the plea agreement we entered into reflects the risks of litigation on both sides,” Moheb continued. “Nevertheless, Mr. Bryant is looking forward to completing his time and putting these matters behind him.”

Coy Allen Bryant

Bryant

