Montgomery County manhunt continues; authorities advise caution

The multi-county search for Shawn Michael Tolbert continued late Friday, a day after Tolbert was suspected of trying to break into a house just outside Blacksburg.

Tolbert has been sought for about a week in four counties – Botetourt, Craig, Giles and starting Thursday, Montgomery County. Authorities urged residents to keep doors and vehicles locked, and to call 911 if they spotted Tolbert, who is described as possibly armed and dangerous.

"In some reported sightings of Tolbert it was mentioned that he may have a handgun; however, we have not been able to substantiate for certain whether he is armed or not," said a news release issued Friday by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. "Regardless, we ask the public to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with non‐emergency tips call (540) 382‐4343.

Tolbert was described as about 5 feet 10, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a long-sleeve purple shirt, with blonde hair in a ponytail. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office issued a security camera picture from an attempted break-in Thursday in the Brush Mountain Estates neighborhood and said it was thought to be Tolbert.

On Friday morning, the Craig County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that there was a "confirmed sighting" of Tolbert at 11:44 p.m. Thursday in Montgomery County, "in the Brush Mountain, Farmingdale area."

With multiple agencies issuing statements about the search – or at least posting about it on Facebook – some details seemed to differ.

In a Friday news release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the hunt began on Monday. However, Craig County's sheriff's office began putting up posts about a manhunt on Aug. 12, with daily updates that included a picture that looked like the man later identified as Tolbert.

According to the Montgomery account, Virginia State Police spotted a vehicle that looked like one involved in a theft from a Botetourt County gas station. A trooper tried to stop the vehicle. The driver was Tolbert, the news release said.

Tolbert did not stop and a pursuit began, the Montgomery County news release said. It continued into Craig County and ended with Tolbert's vehicle wrecking along Virginia 42. Tolbert escaped on foot.

Craig County's initial release said the fugitive was last seen near the intersection of Virginia 42 and Virginia 630.

Montgomery County said that Tolbert faced an array of charges after the chase, including three felony counts of eluding and reckless driving from the incident, criminal trespassing, obstruction, false identification, and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the pursuit.

As the search continued, there were possible sightings of him in Craig and Giles counties. Then on Thursday, Montgomery County received a report of the attempted break-in in the Brush Mountain Estates neighborhood.

News releases about the search did not include anything about Tolbert's history before the chase. But a search of Virginia court records showed that someone with the same name had years of charges in many localities that included convictions for intoxicated driving, fleeing from law enforcement, and in 2014 in Charlotte County, assaulting an officer.