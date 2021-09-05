Montgomery County meth conspiracy winds toward close

In April, Belcher pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him and was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

At Harmon’s plea hearing on Tuesday, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Jensen said that Harmon, who accompanied Belcher on some of his trips, told investigators that Belcher would pick up 4 ounces to half a pound of meth each time. Harmon said that some of that meth was then fronted to him and he would sell it to a half dozen or so people in the New River Valley, Jensen said.

Harmon’s two defense attorneys, Chris Tuck and Joel Jackson, both of Blacksburg, agreed that Jensen accurately summarized the prosecution’s evidence.

In a plea agreement that dropped 14 charges, Harmon was convicted of distributing more than 100 grams of meth and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, and of possessing a Schedule II drug, for which he received another six months. Judge Colin Gibb ordered that the sentences run concurrently and that after Harmon served 10 years, the remaining term of incarceration would be suspended for 30 years.

Harmon also was fined $1,000.

After his release, Harmon is to be supervised by the probation office for five years, then to be on unsupervised probation for another five years, Gibb said.