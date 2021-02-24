Montgomery County officers investigating attempted burglary at hemp farm

Sheriff's office investigators in Montgomery County were working Wednesday to determine whether an attempted burglary at a hemp farm was connected to a previous theft there, an officer said.

Deputies responded at about 1 a.m. to an alarm from TruHarvest Farms in Christiansburg, according to a news release. They interrupted an attempt to burglarize a building at the farm, then as they searched the property, they discovered a man attempting to leave the scene in a utility terrain vehicle. The man abandoned the UTV when he saw the deputies, who would learn that the vehicle had been stolen, according to the release.

Deputies continued to search for the man, who was wearing a red hoodie, gray pants and white shoes, the release states. They hoped to connect the incident to two previous break-ins in January, Montgomery County Sheriff's Capt. Brian Wright said. In those burglaries, on Jan. 4 and Jan. 18, someone stole $250,000 worth of smokeable CBD hemp flower, farm general manager John Straw said Wednesday.

TruHarvest has a line of hemp-derived CBD products, which do not produce the high associated with marijuana.

Straw said that the business had alarms at certain points on the property, but after the January incidents, it expanded the alarm system to cover every entrance.

