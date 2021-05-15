Montgomery County stabbing case ends with plea agreement

Kade Dominic Carter called 911 last year to say that he had stabbed someone and the man needed help, a prosecutor said.
Carter, 22, of Christiansburg, last week resolved the charges from the October incident and an earlier drug possession case with guilty pleas, a fine and a prison term.
On Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, a malicious wounding charge was reduced to unlawful wounding in an agreement presented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz and defense attorney Andrew Harman of Wytheville.
After Carter pleaded guilty to that charge and to possessing a Schedule I or II drug, Judge Robert Turk imposed a five-year prison term for each charge, to be suspended after Carter served a year and 10 months. Carter also was fined $750 on the wounding charge.
Carter will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, the judge ordered.
According to Wolz’ summary of the prosecution’s evidence, Carter’s drug charge came from an Aug. 11 incident where he was found unconscious in a driveway with pills in his pocket that he told an officer were Xanax, a drug for which he did not have a prescription. At the state lab, the pills tested positive for Etizolam, another anti-anxiety medication, Wolz said.
The stabbing occurred Oct. 5 on Arrowhead Drive in Christiansburg. It was a busy night for town police, who also were dealing with another assault and a subsequent standoff that lasted until morning. The defendant in that case, Christopher Blake Touchet, 28, of Christiansburg, ended his case with a plea agreement last week.
Wolz said that Carter’s arrest came after a woman told officers that she and Michael Ponce, then 50, of Goodview, were driving to the Day’s Inn in Christiansburg when Ponce’s car began having problems at Roanoke and Depot streets. They turned onto Arrowhead Drive, and Ponce got out to check the wheels, she said.
Someone approached Ponce, and the woman said that as she got out of the vehicle, that person stabbed Ponce. The woman said she screamed and the stabber ran off.
The woman drove Ponce to the Marathon gas station, where they called for police. Ponce told officers that the person who stabbed him was named “Kade something.”
Carter also called emergency dispatches, Wolz said. He identified himself, said he was at Christiansburg Bluff Apartments, and that he had stabbed someone, and that person needed help, Wolz said. Officers arrested Carter at the apartments.