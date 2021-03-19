Montgomery County's Icy Roads case: Georgia woman receives fine, 9-month sentence

A Georgia woman this week became the latest defendant convicted in Montgomery County's Icy Roads methamphetamine case.

Christine Denise Cannon, 43, of Hawkinsville, Georgia, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute a Schedule II drug. A charge of transporting drugs into the commonwealth was dismissed.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced Cannon to 10 years in prison, to be suspended after she served nine months. Fleenor also imposed a $250 fine.

Cannon was among 30 people charged last year in the Icy Roads case, which revolves around a methamphetamine distribution chain that brought the drug from Georgia to Montgomery County. A third of the defendants have resolved their cases, with most found guilty and one given a deferred disposition that could drop her charges in a year.

According to prosecutors and to defense attorney Scott Gardner of Salem, Cannon was the girlfriend of Thomas George Belcher Jr., the 46-year-old Elliston man who investigators said was the central figure in the meth operation. Between November 2018 and January 2020, Belcher made frequent trips to Georgia to buy meth for $300 per ounce, then brought it back to sell for double that amount, prosecutors have said. The meth was distributed mostly in Montgomery County and Radford.