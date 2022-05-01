Montgomery County's Operation Crankdown redefined drug case prosecution

CHRISTIANSBURG — It has been three and a half years since Operation Crankdown entered Montgomery County courts and signaled a new phase in the county’s drug prosecution efforts.

Instead of snaring one or two dealers at a time, Montgomery County adopted a legal framework more usually seen in federal courts and went after dozens of defendants at once. Crankdown was aimed at breaking up a pipeline that brought methamphetamine from Georgia into the New River Valley.

Small-scale drug sellers and users were indicted along with defendants who handled tens of thousands of dollars worth of meth. All were accused of playing some role in a drug conspiracy.

In 2020, just before the final Crankdown defendants were sentenced, the Icy Roads case signaled a second round of the conspiracy strategy. Dozens more people were indicted and eventually convicted for involvement in another, similar meth pipeline that reached from Georgia into Virginia.

After the last of the Icy Roads defendants was sentenced this spring, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt discussed the two meth conspiracy cases in an interview and emails. She said that the new tactic is here to stay.

“I don’t know when … but I suspect we’ll do another one,” Pettitt said.

She noted the two-year spacing of the Crankdown and Icy Roads indictments.

“2018, 2020 — I guess maybe we’re due,” Pettitt said.

Defining a conspiracy

Generally speaking, a criminal conspiracy is when two or more people agree or work together to do something illegal. But exactly what that means can vary with each situation.

Many of the Montgomery County defendants protested — at least initially — that their actions did not rise to the level of a conspiracy, or that they were not part of any agreement to bring meth into Virginia. Some of the defendants who were arrested in Georgia said they did not know most of the others charged.

Attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford noted that legally speaking, none of this matters. “Conspiracies are a much broader concept,” Turk said.

Turk said that if he were teaching a class to would-be defense lawyers, he would tell them to focus on what their clients knew about the illegal activity in question because that could determine if a conspiracy charge would stick.

Turk said that in a long legal career, he had seen one drug crackdown after another and was not surprised that Montgomery County turned to conspiracy charges.

“We clearly in Southwest Virginia have a meth problem … I give Mary and her office a lot of credit for going that extra step and identifying the larger source” of the drugs, Turk said.

The Virginia Court of Appeals delved into the details of drug conspiracy definitions as it reaffirmed the convictions of Terry Wayne Miller, a 59-year-old from Pembroke who was charged as part of Crankdown.

At an October 2019 jury trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Miller was found guilty of two counts of conspiring to transport meth into Virginia. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Through his attorney, Miller argued that the jury verdict should be set aside because there was not enough evidence to show he conspired with anyone.

Judge Robert Turk agreed at a hearing in 2020 that it “probably wasn’t the most sophisticated conspiracy” and called it “kind of a neighborhood group of guys” who got together to use and sell meth. Still, it met the definition of a criminal conspiracy, the judge said.

Miller appealed. But an appeals judge noted that witnesses at the trial said Miller rode along with Aaron Wayne Hixon, 47, on several trips to Georgia to get meth, that he was present when Hixon sold meth from his garage on Hightop Road, and that Miller bought some of the meth himself and resold it to others.

Like Turk, the appeals judge ruled that all of these showed ways in which Miller could be seen as a conspirator. Also, according to earlier appeals court rulings, any drug sale in which the buyer then resells some of the drugs can be a conspiracy, the judge wrote.

As of last week, Miller was trying to continue his appeal and seeking to have a third lawyer appointed to represent him.

Attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg — who like most of the region’s defense bar represented defendants in Crankdown and Icy Roads, but not Miller — said that working as a prosecutor earlier in his career taught him how wide-ranging a conspiracy case could be.

“Really you can’t have a large-scale drug distribution without a conspiracy. … It’s not just an empty charge,” Rhodes said.

Pettitt recalled that some of the defendants said the only thing they did wrong was to use drugs.

“They don’t think about, well, that came from somewhere,” Pettitt said.

Levels of culpability

Of the 53 people charged in Crankdown and Icy Roads, all but two were found guilty.

Charges were dismissed against one defendant after investigators talked to her in jail without her attorney being present, as legal rules require. And another defendant is to have her charges dismissed if she stays out of trouble for another year.

Thirteen people ended up with suspended sentences. Eighteen were ordered to serve five or more years behind bars.

The longest prison sentences went to three of the men at the heart of the drug pipelines.

Hixon, whose repeated drives to Georgia in 2017 and January 2018 were the basis for the Crankdown case, was ordered to serve 18 years of a 100-year prison sentence.

Thomas George Belcher Jr., 48, of Elliston, who launched the Icy Roads case with similar trips to Georgia between November 2018 and January 2020, got 20 years to serve of a 140-year sentence.

But the longest active sentence went to the man who was Hixon’s meth connection in Georgia. Eric Jon Tollefson, 56, who lived with Hixon’s mother in Sylvester, Georgia, and who Hixon said introduced him to a meth dealer he called “Tiny,” was convicted in a 2019 jury trial and sentenced to 35 years behind bars.

At the time of Tollefson’s trial, Virginia juries still recommended sentences and judges usually imposed what a jury suggested. Last year, the General Assembly changed the law so that juries decide only guilt or innocence and sentencing decisions are left completely to judges.

At the hearing where his punishment was pronounced, Tollefson said that given his age, a 35-year term was equivalent to a death sentence. He got into an exchange with then-Judge Marc Long that ended with Long telling him, “Have fun in jail.”

In contrast, the Georgia connection in the Icy Roads case, Marcus Sentell Robinson, 39, of Macon, made a plea agreement that brought him five years to serve — with, like many other defendants in both Crankdown and Icy Roads, years more of incarceration that were suspended but could be reimposed if he committed other offenses.

Defense attorneys contacted for this article said that they thought Pettitt’s office handled the conspiracy cases well. But they acknowledged that fairness is a basic concern, especially when large numbers of people are accused of differing levels of involvement in criminal activity.

“I hope that people who are charged with similar crimes receive similar sentences,” attorney Naomi Huntington of Radford wrote last week in an email. “But, I also hope that people are treated as individuals, with their own stories and backgrounds, whose circumstances may call for additional leniency. It’s difficult to maintain that balance when a case involves only a few people. But that challenge is only increased when there are dozens of defendants.”

Attorney Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg said that from a defense perspective, a primary concern in a conspiracy case is to separate an individual defendant’s role. In Crankdown and Icy Roads, “a good percentage of the conspirators were essentially addicts at the front line,” Nagel said.

A defense lawyer wants to keep a defendant with relatively minor involvement, such as buying drugs or selling small amounts to support a habit, from being connected too closely to the bigger players’ actions, Nagel said.

With Montgomery County’s meth conspiracy cases, “I think there was a good job identifying the levels of culpability,” Nagel said.

‘The users are still here’

Pettitt said that the main downside of pursuing large conspiracy cases was the amount of time needed to build them. Besides investigators’ work, Crankdown and Icy Roads each took up most of an assistant prosecutor’s time for a couple years, she said.

Pettitt called both cases successful.

“It is challenging to measure the effects of the operation,” she wrote in an email. “… First, they occurred just prior to and during Covid. It is unknown what property and narcotics crime numbers would have been during Covid but absent Crankdown and Icy Roads. There was a significant decrease in property and narcotics crimes in Montgomery County following the operations.

“Second, the deterrent effect is difficult to measure,” Pettitt continued. “One of the goals was to disrupt supply chain and to discourage dealers … Immediately following the operations, sources indicated large-scale dealers would not do deals in Montgomery County for fear of prosecution. The users were still here but they had to travel out of the area to obtain any quantity of methamphetamine.”

While not criticizing the conspiracy cases, Jimmy Turk, Huntington and other attorneys called for the legal system to do what it could to increase support for rehabilitation programs, including the drug courts active in Montgomery County and elsewhere.

“If large-scale prosecutions demonstrate anything about the nature of addiction to methamphetamine,” Huntington wrote in an email, “it’s how widespread and indiscriminate it can be. … While these operations may disrupt a major supply line, addictions don’t disappear simply because people are arrested. … Vacuums are filled, and users find new sources. I have personally not noticed a long-term drop in the number of people I represent who have been charged with possession of methamphetamine after one of these major operations.

“People who are using need more than a jail cell to overcome their addictions,” Huntington wrote. “They need real treatment and support systems in order to move forward in their lives.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.