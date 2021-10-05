Montgomery man not guilty of assaulting officer — but owes $60,000 for injury sustained in chase

CHRISTIANSBURG — Thomas Daniel Krafft said last week that he was pleading guilty to intoxicated driving, leaving the scene of an accident, eluding police, and obstruction of justice, all stemming from an incident just before Thanksgiving last year at the Ironto truck stop.
But Krafft, 39, of Elliston said through his attorney that he would not agree that he assaulted the Montgomery County sheriff's deputy who pursued and arrested him — in part because a body cam video of the encounter showed the officer threw all the punches.
On Tuesday, a Circuit Court judge who took a week to review the video and attorney's arguments issued a ruling: Krafft was not guilty of assaulting a law enforcement officer. But he was convicted of the other four charges, all misdemeanors. Judge Robert Turk sentenced Krafft to serve 24 months in jail, with another 24 months to be suspended.
Turk also ordered Krafft to pay $60,000 toward medical bills incurred by the officer, who blew out his knee during the foot chase that led to Krafft's capture.
The courtroom scrutiny of the encounter between Krafft and then-Sgt. Donald Kirker Jr. seemed to reflect an era of heightened attention to police use of force, even in situations where the officer emerged with the more evident injury.
At Krafft's bench trial last week, there was no disagreement as defendant and arresting officer testified about the basic outline of what happened.
Krafft said that on Nov. 25, he and two friends split a fifth of Crown Royal, then he made a "dumb decision" to drive home. On North Fork Road near the Lancer Truck Stop-Deli, Krafft's vehicle ran off the road and crashed. Krafft said that as a sheriff's deputy pulled in, he realized that he might have to spend Thanksgiving in jail and quickly walked away, into the truck stop parking lot.
Kirker was the second officer to arrive. He'd been told the driver was leaving on foot and spotted a man in the truck parking lot at the top of the truck stop property. Kirker said he got out of his car and approached the man, who looked back at him and started running.
When the man looked back, Kirker recognized Krafft, whom he'd met before. A nine-minute body cam video played in court showed the two men running between parked trucks, with Kirker shouting, "Thomas Krafft, I know who you are! Come back here!"
The officer caught the suspect at the edge of the truck stop lot, atop a steep embankment that led back to North Fork Road. Kirker said he grabbed Krafft, and both men tumbled over the embankment, rolling until they came to rest side by side, part way down the hill.
Kirker said his knee had popped as they started down the embankment, and that he was in pain. Krafft, who said he weighed about 150 pounds at the time of the incident, was lying face down. Kirker, who said he weighed 200 pounds, quickly moved on top of Krafft and began trying to handcuff him behind his back.
Kirker said he then realized that he'd traveled about 150 yards from the wreck site and could no longer be seen by other officers who were arriving. Before securing the handcuffs, Kirker began radioing his position to the others.
Krafft, who testified that he was uncomfortable because a stick or rock was jabbing into his chest, began a struggle with the officer sitting on top of him.
Kirker said Krafft jerked his hands free, then reached back and momentarily grabbed the officer's vest. Then he got hold of the radio microphone that was secured to the officer's chest and yanked it beneath him.
The video recorded Kirker demanding that Krafft put his hands back, then beginning a long series of blows to Krafft's head, neck and torso as the other man kept his hands beneath his body. Krafft seemed to be reaching into his waistband, Kirker testified, and the blows were an approved diversionary tactic meant to keep someone from pulling out a weapon.
On the video, it was difficult to count how many blows there were. Defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg asked Kirker if there had been 15 to 20 punches. Kirker replied that he did not know the number.
Krafft gasped "Help!" over and over, and at one point told Kirker, "I am not moving, dude. … I am not fighting. I'm trying to breathe."
Eventually, Krafft was handcuffed and other officers arrived. An officer asked Kirker if the suspect was fighting him or just trying to get away. Kirker answered that Krafft was trying to throw him off Krafft's back.
Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen argued that when Krafft grabbed Kirker's vest, it met the requirement for an assault and battery charge. Rhodes countered that everything Krafft did was covered by the obstruction of justice and other misdemeanor charges, and that there was no basis for a felony count.
On the witness stand, Krafft apologized and said that while he did not recall many details of the incident, he had not been trying to hurt the officer. Krafft said that he had been afraid because he has asthma and had trouble breathing, and that he emerged from the struggle with a black eye and cuts.
Kirker, who is now a lieutenant with the sheriff's office, testified that he was out of work for four months with a torn ACL.
Jensen asked Kirker if, when Krafft eventually was searched, he had any weapons.
Two knives, the officer answered, plus a revolver speed loader that contained six rounds. But no pistol was located, Kirker said.
At the time of the scuffle, Krafft was out on bond on two still-pending charges: malicious wounding and strangulation.