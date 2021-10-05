Montgomery man not guilty of assaulting officer — but owes $60,000 for injury sustained in chase

Krafft said that on Nov. 25, he and two friends split a fifth of Crown Royal, then he made a "dumb decision" to drive home. On North Fork Road near the Lancer Truck Stop-Deli, Krafft's vehicle ran off the road and crashed. Krafft said that as a sheriff's deputy pulled in, he realized that he might have to spend Thanksgiving in jail and quickly walked away, into the truck stop parking lot.

Kirker was the second officer to arrive. He'd been told the driver was leaving on foot and spotted a man in the truck parking lot at the top of the truck stop property. Kirker said he got out of his car and approached the man, who looked back at him and started running.

When the man looked back, Kirker recognized Krafft, whom he'd met before. A nine-minute body cam video played in court showed the two men running between parked trucks, with Kirker shouting, "Thomas Krafft, I know who you are! Come back here!"

The officer caught the suspect at the edge of the truck stop lot, atop a steep embankment that led back to North Fork Road. Kirker said he grabbed Krafft, and both men tumbled over the embankment, rolling until they came to rest side by side, part way down the hill.