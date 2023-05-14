On Mother’s Day two years ago, Cynthia Kasey’s son was shot outside a northeast Roanoke business. He died at the hospital the next day. She is still looking for justice.

“I know kids get killed in car crashes, but you lose a child to gun violence, that’s sad. That is real sad,” she said. “Especially when you don’t know who did it.”

The Kasey family gathered Wednesday at 4317 Williamson Road, the site of the May 9, 2021, shooting that claimed 40-year-old Alvin I. Kasey‘s life. After bowing their heads in prayer, the family called out Kasey’s name and released balloons into the evening sky.

“God is on my side. I take one day at a time. I miss my son,” Cynthia Kasey said. “I don’t even celebrate Mother’s Day no more. But I try to do it for him and for my grandchildren.”

Another Roanoke mother is spending the holiday without her only son and youngest child for the first time this year. Carolyn Thompson confirmed last week that her son, Brian “Mann” Tyrone Taylor, 42, died after he was shot at a downtown Roanoke hookah bar on April 23.

“He got shot three times in the back,” Thompson said. “Right now, I just feel like half a person. I’m broken. I’m just lost. I sometimes don’t believe it. I cry every day.”

Police charged 26-year-old Brandon J. Woods with second-degree murder in connection with Taylor’s death. But Thompson said knowing that a suspect has been detained both does and does not bring her peace.

“I can’t get him back,” she said.

A third woman, Shawna Paige, lost her boyfriend, Ulysses “Kwaime” Williams, to gun violence one year ago. Police said on May 4, the first anniversary of the fatal shooting that still no suspects had been charged.

Search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court shortly after Williams was shot in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest indicate he was going there to meet someone. Police identified a phone number connected to that person.

“If you have the person he was supposed to meet, and then he gets killed five minutes later, you can’t bring him in? That, to me, it sounds like the dude would be an accessory to it,” Paige said. “You have that info. Why has nothing been done with that aspect?”

Paige identified Williams for police on scene.

“To be honest with you, when I pulled up and I saw it was him, I was like in shock. I didn’t have no emotion. I couldn’t cry,” Paige said. “My question in my mind was like, ‘What the hell was he doing over here?’ Because I’d never known him to be on that street. I was just in complete shock.”

Police confirmed Thursday that an arrest was made last year in connection with Alvin Kasey’s homicide. Daryl M. Garland, now 24, was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

“We had evidence that indicated Mr. Garland was in possession of a firearm while at that scene,” Roanoke police public information officer Caitlyn Cline said.

Court documents indicate Garland was indicted on the possession charge in June 2021, a month after the Williamson Road shooting. Authorities arrested him March 10, 2022. His jail commitment order notes his prior criminal record to include eluding, breaking and entering, false identification to law enforcement, marijuana possession and firearm possession charges.

During Garland’s jury trial last May, defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk asked that the commonwealth, represented by assistant prosecutor John McNeil, “not bring up the fact that the other person died,” according to a court reporter’s memo. McNeil said he would “not be introducing any evidence of the death of” Kasey and had “asked witnesses not to say anything during testimony.”

After deliberating Garland’s case for less than an hour, the jury returned a not guilty verdict on the firearm possession charge. McNeil said Friday that Garland was not charged in connection with Kasey’s death because Kasey “initiated the gun fight” that broke out outside of what was then a “Puff-N-Play” at 4317 Williamson Road.

“I think the commonwealth of Virginia looked at my child’s background and judged him. That’s what I think,” Kasey’s mother said Wednesday.

“There wasn’t nobody really there to speak up for him,” Kasey’s brother, Kashawn, said. “He had nobody from the business here that basically heard the guy threaten his life. They made it seem like my brother was the aggressor.”

Kasey was one of three cousins fatally shot in less than two years. Kyyona Casey, 21, was killed in July 2019 after her father, Bobbie Casey, said she had made plans to testify in court. And De’Andre Kasey, 29, was fatally shot in April 2021, about a month before the Puff-N-Play shooting. Police have announced no arrests in either case.

“Before I closed their caskets, I told them, one day, I will get justice for them. We will get peace. And right now we have no peace at all,” Bobbie Casey said Wednesday. “There’s a killer running around here, and we don’t know who did it.”

Alvin Kasey left behind four children, including a son, now 3 years old.

“I tell him, ‘Anytime you want your daddy, put your hand right here,” Cynthia Kasey said, placing her hand over her heart. “’Your daddy is always right here in your heart.’ But he don’t understand that.”

Paige said her daughter, who was three months old when Williams died last May, has a bear plushie with Williams’ voice recorded inside.

“She knows the voice, but it’s coming from the bear, not a person,” Paige said. “That’s hard, for me to watch her push the bear away. She’ll never know the goofy, funny person that we did.”

Paige said Williams gave a friend with a gunshot wound a ride to the hospital a few months before he was shot.

“He was very caring, loving. He would give you the shirt off his back. He’d do anything for anybody,” Paige said. “He gave a friend a ride, and this is what happens to him, being a good friend.”

Carolyn Thompson said Taylor cared for her and his girlfriend when they became ill. She said his sons, ages 25 and 13, miss him.

“His 13-year-old, we cried together one night. He said he’s going to miss him, because his daddy had just come home less than two years ago, and they took his dad from him again. He was really hurt,” Thompson said.

Thompson said Taylor had previously been incarcerated and was committed to staying out of jail after his last release.

“When he first came home, a few other times, he was just like, ‘There’s nothing. Nobody wants to hire me, because I have a record.’ He was discouraged a lot about that,” Thompson said. “When he came home this time, he was more positive and more grown up.”

Thompson said Taylor had been shot before. In March 2013, he and two other men were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in a parking lot of another Williamson Road business, according to a Roanoke County Police Department press release.

Thompson said no one was charged in connection with the shooting. The bullet Taylor took the back that night 10 years ago was never removed, she said. Police found it again as they investigated Taylor’s homicide.

Kasey’s mother said caregivers who have lost loved ones to gun violence should “keep the faith.”

“That’s all we can do,” she said. “We just want justice for our children.”

“People have kids, and sitting there killing people, that just isn’t the answer,” Paige said. “They need to think the process out, because they’re leaving behind kids and family.”