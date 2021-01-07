Motion to dismiss Roanoke Civil War monument case raises debate in court

The lawyer for the man accused last summer of toppling and breaking a Roanoke Civil War monument have filed a request to have his felony case dismissed.

That motion was addressed but, after some debate, was not resolved Thursday at a hearing for William Clay Foreman. He is charged with destruction of property July 24, two days after police found the Robert E. Lee memorial near Church Avenue overturned and lying in three pieces.

The 10-foot granite spire, erected six decades earlier in Lee Plaza, was a tribute to the Confederate general from Virginia.

In opposing the defense motion, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Stephens referenced the mob scene that occurred Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, which saw rioters forcing their way into the building and breaching the chambers and offices, a fracas that resulted in evacuations, procedural delays and four reported deaths.

"Just in light of the current events that went on yesterday ... today more than ever, it seems to me we need to remember we are a nation of laws," Stephens said during the hearing. "That means you don't take the law into your own hands. That means you don't tear down a monument just because you feel it needs to go."