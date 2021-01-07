Motion to dismiss Roanoke Civil War monument case raises debate in court

The lawyer for the man accused last summer of toppling and breaking a Roanoke Civil War monument have filed a request to have his felony case dismissed.
That motion was addressed but, after some debate, was not resolved Thursday at a hearing for William Clay Foreman. He is charged with destruction of property July 24, two days after police found the Robert E. Lee memorial near Church Avenue overturned and lying in three pieces.
The 10-foot granite spire, erected six decades earlier in Lee Plaza, was a tribute to the Confederate general from Virginia.
In opposing the defense motion, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Stephens referenced the mob scene that occurred Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, which saw rioters forcing their way into the building and breaching the chambers and offices, a fracas that resulted in evacuations, procedural delays and four reported deaths.
"Just in light of the current events that went on yesterday ... today more than ever, it seems to me we need to remember we are a nation of laws," Stephens said during the hearing. "That means you don't take the law into your own hands. That means you don't tear down a monument just because you feel it needs to go."
Foreman, 71, has admitted he pulled down the monument, which the city council was already in the process of removing, saying he feared it would become a hot spot for controversy, particularly amidst the large and active protests over similar Civil War displays that arose nationwide last spring and summer.
"I didn't want us to have to go through that," Foreman tells the arresting police officer in a body camera video, and in that recording he describes using a heavy chain and a large rented truck to topple the Lee memorial about 9 p.m. on July 22.
Foreman's felony charge was certified by a judge in October, and a grand jury returned an indictment against him the next month. The case is set to go to a three-day jury trial Jan. 20.
At Thursday's hearing, defense attorney John Fishwick argued that the indictment fails to charge Foreman with intentionally causing damage. His filing points to a section of the criminal statute that proposes that, in cases where veterans' monuments are destroyed unlawfully but without the intent to steal property, the defendant can be found guilty of a misdemeanor if satisfactory restitution is paid.
Foreman has since issued a check to the prosecutors' office for $934.64, the amount that a maintenance supervisor testified was the city's cost to remove and store the broken monument.
Fishwick's motion further argued that the cost does not reach the $1,000 threshold that would raise Foreman's crime to the level of a felony.
"Respectfully, they got it wrong if they want to charge him with a Class 6 felony," Fishwick told Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Onzlee Ware.
But Stephens disputed Fishwick's claims, on both the indictment and the amount of restitution. He pointed to another sum, $3,119.07, which the supervisor calculated would have been the cost to repair the monument.
"That money is illusory," Fishwick said, citing the fact that Roanoke's council had resolved to have it removed. "The city cannot put that monument up today. They cannot repair it and put it up."
Even so, Stephens countered that a final restitution figure should be decided by a judge or jury: "You cannot just mail a check for the amount that you decide ... and assume the case should be dismissed. That's not how the process works."
In weighing the arguments, Ware said he would consider filings from both sides and would decide sometime next week whether to grant the motion to dismiss.
Foreman served in the U.S. Navy and later worked in banking. His lawyer said Thursday that his ongoing health problems could necessitate surgery this month, a potential complication if his case goes to trial.
